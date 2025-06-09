ADFSD reopens DZ as part of Army 250 celebration

Courtesy Photo | Two U.S. Army Quartermaster School’s Aerial Delivery and Field Services Department...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Two U.S. Army Quartermaster School’s Aerial Delivery and Field Services Department parachute rigger instructors prepare to jump from a Virginia Army National Guard HH-60 Blackhawk into McLaney Drop Zone to reopen the DZ June 13 as part of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command’s commemoration of the Army’s 250th Birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Terra Gatti) see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. -- The U.S. Army Quartermaster School’s Aerial Delivery and Field Services Department reopened McLaney Drop Zone with an airborne operation June 13 as part of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command’s commemoration of the Army’s 250th Birthday.



The DZ was originally dedicated to Sgt. Maj. Lester C. McLaney Dec. 2, 1977. It was closed in 2010 after Pvt. Anthony Miles was killed when strong winds carried his parachute into active power lines near the DZ located just off River Road in Prince George County.



In 2024, the decision was made to reestablish airborne operations to facilitate maintaining proficiency of the ADFSD cadre jumpmasters.



“This training venue is important because it improves Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines Corps parachute rigger readiness and lethality,” said Jason Hanifin, director, ADFSD. “The airborne operations conducted on this drop zone is a validation of proficiency and one that demonstrates strategic deterrence through the skills of aerial delivery of both personnel and equipment.”



A key safety recommendation from the Army Accident Report was to ensure power lines were de-energized during jumps. Responding to this, a comprehensive and collaborative project involving Prince George County, Dominion Energy, COMCAST, and the Army Network Enterprise Center was completed. This project buried power and cable lines, permanently removing the identified hazard.



“Our 250th Birthday celebration isn’t just for those in uniform; it’s a recognition of the incredible support we’ve received from our communities for generations,” said CASCOM Commanding General Maj. Gen. Michelle Donahue. “Look around – the people here today are a testament to the strong relationships we’ve built.



“For two and a half centuries, the Army has been a source of strength and security for our nation, a strength made possible by the dedication of people like you,” the general added.



The DZ will give ADFSD a venue to adapt their training to an ever-evolving battlefield and allow parachute riggers the ability to continue to dominate the battlefield through the air. In addition, the DZ will allows Fort Gregg-Adams the ability to use the area for training all the Joint Services Aerial Delivery personnel and future drone systems.