10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight Airman Promoted Before Mission

U.S. Air Force Capt. Emily Karaffa, a flight nurse with the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight, displays her new rank in front of a C-130 Hercules during her promotion ceremony. The 10th EAEF provides time-sensitive, mission-critical en route medical care during ground and air transport between medical treatment facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)
|06.06.2025
|06.16.2025 05:20
|9114572
|250607-Z-AJ782-1134
|3782x5684
|2.43 MB
|DJ
|3
|0
