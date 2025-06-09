10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight Airman Promoted Before Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Emily Karaffa, a flight nurse with the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight, displays her new rank in front of a C-130 Hercules during her promotion ceremony. The 10th EAEF provides time-sensitive, mission-critical en route medical care during ground and air transport between medical treatment facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)