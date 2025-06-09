Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight Airman Promoted Before Mission [Image 7 of 8]

    10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight Airman Promoted Before Mission

    DJIBOUTI

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray Salvador 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Emily Karaffa, a flight nurse with the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight, displays her new rank in front of a C-130 Hercules during her promotion ceremony. The 10th EAEF provides time-sensitive, mission-critical en route medical care during ground and air transport between medical treatment facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)

