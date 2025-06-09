10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight Airman Promoted Before Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Emily Karaffa, left, a flight nurse with the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight, receives her new rank from Maj. Ryan Kelly, right, officer in charge of the 10th EAEF, as Tech. Sgt. Ronald W. Florkowski III, center, charge medical technician, holds the American flag during Karaffa’s promotion ceremony in front of a C-130 Hercules. The 10th EAEF provides time-sensitive, mission-critical en route medical care during ground and air transport between medical treatment facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)