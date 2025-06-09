10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight Prepares Life-Saving Equipment for C-130 Missions at Camp Lemonnier

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight prepare medical equipment for use aboard a C-130 Hercules. The 10th EAEF provides time-sensitive, mission-critical en route medical care during ground and air transport between medical treatment facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)