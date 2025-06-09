10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight Airman Promoted Before Mission

U.S. Air Force Capt. Emily Karaffa, left, a flight nurse with the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight, celebrates her promotion with Tech. Sgt. Ronald W. Florkowski III, center, charge medical technician, and Maj. Ryan Kelly, right, officer in charge of the 10th EAEF, in front of a C-130 Hercules. The 10th EAEF provides time-sensitive, mission-critical en route medical care during ground and air transport between medical treatment facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray J. Salvador)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 05:20
|Photo ID:
|9114570
|VIRIN:
|250607-Z-AJ782-1097
|Resolution:
|5163x3435
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
