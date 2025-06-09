Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Hosts Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025 Opening Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Hosts Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025 Opening Ceremony

    GUAM

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gavin Arnoldhendershot 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 7, 2025) Republic of Singapore Navy Col. Daniel Ng, of the 1st Flotilla, embarks aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) during the Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025 opening ceremony, June 9. Pacific Griffin 2025 is a biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore, enhancing combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea near Guam. (U.S. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gavin Arnoldhendershot).

