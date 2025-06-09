USS William P. Lawrence Conducts Operations at sea During Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (June, 10, 2025) - U.S. Navy Capt. Matthew Scarlett, commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, right, and Republic of Singapore Navy Col. Daniel Ng of 1st Flotilla, discuss operations during a missile exercise for Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025 while aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), June, 10, 2025. Pacific Griffin 2025 is a biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore, enhancing combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea near Guam. (U.S. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gavin Arnoldhendershot)