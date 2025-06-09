Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS William P. Lawrence Conducts Operations at sea During Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025 [Image 4 of 5]

    USS William P. Lawrence Conducts Operations at sea During Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gavin Arnoldhendershot 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June, 9, 2025) - Gunner's Mate 1st Class Marcdaniel Casanova, of Ballejo, California, right, and Gunner's Mate 2nd Class David Yanes, of Palm Beach, Florida, simulate firing warning shots with a .50 caliber machine gun during Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025 while aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), June, 9, 2025. Pacific Griffin 2025 is a biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore, enhancing combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea near Guam. (U.S. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 01:12
    Photo ID: 9114252
    VIRIN: 250609-N-RM312-1127
    Resolution: 975x650
    Size: 99.73 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
