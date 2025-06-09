USS William P. Lawrence Conducts Operations at sea During Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (June, 9, 2025) - Gunner's Mate 1st Class Marcdaniel Casanova, of Ballejo, California, right, and Gunner's Mate 2nd Class David Yanes, of Palm Beach, Florida, simulate firing warning shots with a .50 caliber machine gun during Exercise Pacific Griffin 2025 while aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), June, 9, 2025. Pacific Griffin 2025 is a biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore, enhancing combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea near Guam. (U.S. Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gavin Arnoldhendershot)