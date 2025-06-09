82nd CAB flies over the Army Birthday Parade

Onlookers watch from the Thomas Jefferson Memorial as a CH-47 Chinook assigned to 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, flies over during the U.S. Army 250th Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The flyover includes eight Chinooks, 16 AH-64 Apaches, and 16 UH-60 Black Hawks from the 82nd CAB. The parade honors the 250-year history of the Army and its service to our Nation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Prim Hibbard)
