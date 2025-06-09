Multiple aircraft, including helicopters assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, sit on the flight line at Joint Base Andrews before a flyover of the U.S. Army 250th Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The flyover includes eight Chinooks, 16 AH-64 Apaches, and 16 UH-60 Black Hawks from the 82nd CAB. The parade honors the 250-year history of the Army and its service to our Nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Gianluca Ciccopiedi)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2025 21:56
|Photo ID:
|9112717
|VIRIN:
|250614-F-A4488-1001
|Resolution:
|2047x1365
|Size:
|545.66 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd CAB flies over the Army Birthday Parade [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.