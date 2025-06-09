82nd CAB flies over the Army Birthday Parade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Multiple aircraft, including helicopters assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, sit on the flight line at Joint Base Andrews before a flyover of the U.S. Army 250th Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The flyover includes eight Chinooks, 16 AH-64 Apaches, and 16 UH-60 Black Hawks from the 82nd CAB. The parade honors the 250-year history of the Army and its service to our Nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Gianluca Ciccopiedi)