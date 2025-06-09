Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd CAB flies over the Army Birthday Parade [Image 11 of 12]

    82nd CAB flies over the Army Birthday Parade

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Prim Hibbard 

    82nd Airborne Division

    CH-47 Chinooks assigned to 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, fly over of the U.S. Army 250th Birthday Parade in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The flyover includes eight Chinooks, 16 AH-64 Apaches, and 16 UH-60 Black Hawks from the 82nd CAB. The parade honors the 250-year history of the Army and its service to our Nation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Prim Hibbard)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 21:56
    Photo ID: 9112718
    VIRIN: 250614-A-YW435-3026
    Resolution: 1616x1080
    Size: 112.94 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

