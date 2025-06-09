Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd Paratroopers show off howitzers on National Mall [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    82nd Paratroopers show off howitzers on National Mall

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Ashleigh Maxwell 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division show off the M119 105 mm howitzer during static displays on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The displays were part of the Army’s 250th Birthday Festival, and included a full, interactive display on the National Mall, transitioning to a parade showcasing the history of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashleigh Maxwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.14.2025 15:06
    Photo ID: 9112298
    VIRIN: 250614-A-BM104-2004
    Resolution: 2048x1431
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Paratroopers show off howitzers on National Mall [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Ashleigh Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    82nd Paratroopers show off howitzers on National Mall
    82nd Paratroopers show off howitzers on National Mall
    82nd Paratroopers show off howitzers on National Mall
    82nd Paratroopers show off howitzers on National Mall
    82nd Paratroopers show off howitzers on National Mall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    howitzer
    national mall
    army250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download