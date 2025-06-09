82nd Paratroopers show off howitzers on National Mall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division show off the M777 towed 155 mm howitzer during static displays on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The displays were part of the Army’s 250th Birthday Festival, and included a full, interactive display on the National Mall, transitioning to a parade showcasing the history of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashleigh Maxwell)