82nd Paratroopers show off howitzers on National Mall

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division show off the M119 105 mm howitzer during static displays on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The displays were part of the Army’s 250th Birthday Festival, and included a full, interactive display on the National Mall, transitioning to a parade showcasing the history of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashleigh Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2025 15:06
|Photo ID:
|9112296
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-BM104-2005
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
