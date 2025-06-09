Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250th Army Birthday Festival Army Fitness Competition [Image 6 of 7]

    250th Army Birthday Festival Army Fitness Competition

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The team from U.S. Army Cyber Command lifts an obstacle in the Army Fitness Competition during the 250th Army Birthday Festival on the National Mall, Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The festival is an opportunity for the public to interact with Soldiers, Army astronauts, NFL representatives, and Medal of Honor recipients as the Army celebrates its 250th anniversary. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    VIRIN: 250614-A-YY901-5854
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250th Army Birthday Festival Army Fitness Competition [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Jose Rolando Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

