250th Army Birthday Festival Army Fitness Competition

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll speaks with the 3rd Infantry Division team after their participation in the Army Fitness Competition during the 250th Army Birthday Festival on the National Mall, Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The festival is an opportunity for the public to interact with Soldiers, Army astronauts, NFL representatives, and Medal of Honor recipients as the Army celebrates its 250th anniversary. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)