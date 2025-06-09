250th Army Birthday Festival Army Fitness Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A team in the Army Fitness Competition at the 250th Army Birthday Festival discusses pre-event strategies, Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The festival is an opportunity for the public to interact with Soldiers, Army astronauts, NFL representatives, and Medal of Honor recipients as the Army celebrates its 250th anniversary. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)