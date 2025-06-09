Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams in Missouri

    Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams in Missouri

    PIEDMONT, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Steven Zumwalt 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Piedmont, MO, June 13, 2025 - Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) Team is at the Bluff View Community Center to help residents affected by the severe storms in mid-March. DSA is in Missouri to help survivors with FEMA disaster assistance and registering survivors if they need it. (Steve Zumwalt - FEMA)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 17:20
    Photo ID: 9110948
    VIRIN: 250613-O-SZ823-2571
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: PIEDMONT, MISSOURI, US
    Hometown: PIEDMONT, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    Missouri
    Tornado
    Disaster Survivors Assistance
    DR-4867
    Reynolds County

