    Tornado Damage in Reynolds County, Missouri [Image 1 of 7]

    Tornado Damage in Reynolds County, Missouri

    PIEDMONT, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Steven Zumwalt 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Piedmont, MO, June 13, 2025 - The Bluff View Community was heavily damaged after a tornado swept through the community in mid-March. (Steve Zumwalt - FEMA)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 17:20
    Photo ID: 9110943
    VIRIN: 250613-O-SZ823-6168
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: PIEDMONT, MISSOURI, US
    Hometown: PIEDMONT, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tornado Damage in Reynolds County, Missouri [Image 7 of 7], by Steven Zumwalt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Missouri
    Damage
    Tornado
    Bluff View
    DR-4867
    Reynolds County

