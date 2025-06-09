Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams in Missouri

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Piedmont, MO, June 13, 2025 - Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) Team is at the Bluff View Community Center to help residents affected by the severe storms in mid-March. DSA is in Missouri to help survivors with FEMA disaster assistance and registering survivors if they need it. (Steve Zumwalt - FEMA)