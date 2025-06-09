Piedmont, MO, June 13, 2025 - A home was once here until a tornado in mid-March destoryed it. The Bluff View community was heavily damaged during that tornado. (Steve Zumwalt - FEMA)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 17:20
|Photo ID:
|9110945
|VIRIN:
|250613-O-SZ823-6178
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|PIEDMONT, MISSOURI, US
|Hometown:
|PIEDMONT, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tornado Damage in Reynolds County, Missouri [Image 7 of 7], by Steven Zumwalt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.