185th Force Support Squadron Home Station Readiness

U.S. Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Cody Sorensen, 185th Air Refueling Wing Services Superintendent, drives a forklift in a cone obstacle course at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, June 12, 2025. Force Support Squadron members routinely train in home station readiness functions to be prepared for deployed environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman) (Photo was cropped and edited to enhance the subject)