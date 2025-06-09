185th Force Support Squadron conducts home station readiness training

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman | U.S. Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Cody Sorensen, 185th Air Refueling Wing...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman | U.S. Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Cody Sorensen, 185th Air Refueling Wing Services Superintendent, drives a forklift in a cone obstacle course at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, June 12, 2025. Force Support Squadron members routinely train in home station readiness functions to be prepared for deployed environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman) (Photo was cropped and edited to enhance the subject) see less | View Image Page

Readiness is a key factor in military training and development.



One way airmen of the 185th Air Refueling Wing’s Force Support Squadron maintain their readiness is through their home station readiness training.



The Force Support Airmen trained in a variety of skills this week including erecting tents for lodging, mortuary services, recovery operations, and forklift certification among many others.



Capt. Kody Roos, a 185th ARW Force Support Officer, explained that these are the skills that FSS Airmen need in deployed environments.



“This is all useful when you’re at a forward operating base, main operating base and forward operating sites,” said Roos.



He explained that the training builds on the Airmens’ ability to support warfighters when deployed and acts as a refresher on procedures.