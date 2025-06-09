Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    185th Force Support Squadron conducts home station readiness training

    U.S. Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Cody Sorensen, 185th Air Refueling Wing

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Readiness is a key factor in military training and development.

    One way airmen of the 185th Air Refueling Wing’s Force Support Squadron maintain their readiness is through their home station readiness training.

    The Force Support Airmen trained in a variety of skills this week including erecting tents for lodging, mortuary services, recovery operations, and forklift certification among many others.

    Capt. Kody Roos, a 185th ARW Force Support Officer, explained that these are the skills that FSS Airmen need in deployed environments.

    “This is all useful when you’re at a forward operating base, main operating base and forward operating sites,” said Roos.

    He explained that the training builds on the Airmens’ ability to support warfighters when deployed and acts as a refresher on procedures.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
