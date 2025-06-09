Readiness is a key factor in military training and development.
One way airmen of the 185th Air Refueling Wing’s Force Support Squadron maintain their readiness is through their home station readiness training.
The Force Support Airmen trained in a variety of skills this week including erecting tents for lodging, mortuary services, recovery operations, and forklift certification among many others.
Capt. Kody Roos, a 185th ARW Force Support Officer, explained that these are the skills that FSS Airmen need in deployed environments.
“This is all useful when you’re at a forward operating base, main operating base and forward operating sites,” said Roos.
He explained that the training builds on the Airmens’ ability to support warfighters when deployed and acts as a refresher on procedures.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 15:28
|Story ID:
|500598
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 185th Force Support Squadron conducts home station readiness training, by SSgt Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.