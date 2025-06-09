185th Force Support Squadron Home Station Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman of the 185th Force Support Squadron stands over a simulated limb during search and recovery operations training at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, June 11, 2025. Force Support Squadron members routinely train in home station readiness functions to be prepared for deployed environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman) (Photo was cropped and edited to enhance the subject)