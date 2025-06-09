Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    185th Force Support Squadron Home Station Readiness [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    185th Force Support Squadron Home Station Readiness

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Steven Gottwald, a 185th Force Support Squadron personnel specialist, holds the structure of a temporary tent in place at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, June 9, 2025. Force Support Squadron members routinely train in home station readiness functions to be prepared for deployed environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 15:28
    Photo ID: 9110606
    VIRIN: 250609-Z-KI557-1015
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 185th Force Support Squadron Home Station Readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    185th Force Support Squadron Home Station Readiness
    185th Force Support Squadron Home Station Readiness
    185th Force Support Squadron Home Station Readiness
    185th Force Support Squadron Home Station Readiness
    185th Force Support Squadron Home Station Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    185th Force Support Squadron conducts home station readiness training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    annual training
    Sioux City
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Force Support Squadron
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Home station readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download