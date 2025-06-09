185th Force Support Squadron Home Station Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Steven Gottwald, a 185th Force Support Squadron personnel specialist, holds the structure of a temporary tent in place at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, June 9, 2025. Force Support Squadron members routinely train in home station readiness functions to be prepared for deployed environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)