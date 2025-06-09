Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2025 Master Sgt. Release Party

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Laura Hoover, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, delivers remarks during the 2025 Master Sgt. Release Party at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 11, 2025. The event recognized the achievements of Air Force personnel advancing to the senior enlisted tier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
