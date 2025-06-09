Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2025 Master Sgt. Release Party [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2025 Master Sgt. Release Party

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tyrone Roberts, 60th Air Mobility Wing admin section chief, walks to the stage to receive his certificate during the 2025 Master Sgt. Release party at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 11, 2025. The event recognized the achievements of Air Force personnel advancing to the senior enlisted tier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 10:48
    Photo ID: 9109161
    VIRIN: 250611-F-OY799-2562
    Resolution: 2550x4533
    Size: 8.59 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2025 Master Sgt. Release Party [Image 7 of 7], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2025 Master Sgt. Release Party
    Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2025 Master Sgt. Release Party
    Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2025 Master Sgt. Release Party
    Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2025 Master Sgt. Release Party
    Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2025 Master Sgt. Release Party
    Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2025 Master Sgt. Release Party
    Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2025 Master Sgt. Release Party

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    senior enlisted
    USAF
    Master Sgt. Release Party

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download