Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2025 Master Sgt. Release Party

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. rank displays decorate the stage area during the 2025 Master Sgt. Release Party at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 11, 2025. During the ceremony, 79 master sergeants were celebrated for their promotion to E-7. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 10:48
|Photo ID:
|9109163
|VIRIN:
|250611-F-OY799-2021
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|27.02 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
