Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2025 Master Sgt. Release Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. rank displays decorate the stage area during the 2025 Master Sgt. Release Party at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 11, 2025. During the ceremony, 79 master sergeants were celebrated for their promotion to E-7. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)