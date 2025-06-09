Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2025 Master Sgt. Release Party [Image 3 of 7]

    Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2025 Master Sgt. Release Party

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Phillip Lindley, 60th Maintenance Squadron production superintendent, runs to the stage to receive his certificate during the 2025 Master Sgt. Release party at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 11, 2025. During the ceremony, 79 master sergeants were celebrated for their promotion to E-7. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 10:48
    Photo ID: 9109162
    VIRIN: 250611-F-OY799-2438
    Resolution: 6160x3465
    Size: 15.52 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB celebrates Airmen’s accomplishments with 2025 Master Sgt. Release Party [Image 7 of 7], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    senior enlisted
    USAF
    Master Sgt. Release Party

