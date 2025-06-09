Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Safety starts with me’ – bicycle safety during the 101 critical days of summer safety [Image 3 of 3]

    ‘Safety starts with me’ – bicycle safety during the 101 critical days of summer safety

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Safety starts with me – Christopher Ambridge-Adams from Base Support Operations Transportation, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, recommends bicyclists do a thorough check of their bikes before taking them out to ensure everything is operating well and there’s no problems. The chief of outbound transportation support at BASOPS Trans said it’s maybe not necessary to do so every time you ride but at least every so often and especially at the beginning of the riding season. He said tires are the most important thing to check, followed by brakes.

