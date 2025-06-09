‘Safety starts with me’ – bicycle safety during the 101 critical days of summer safety

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Safety starts with me – Christopher Ambridge-Adams from Base Support Operations Transportation, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, recommends bicyclists do a thorough check of their bikes before taking them out to ensure everything is operating well and there’s no problems. The chief of outbound transportation support at BASOPS Trans said it’s maybe not necessary to do so every time you ride but at least every so often and especially at the beginning of the riding season. He said tires are the most important thing to check, followed by brakes.