Safety starts with me – Bright clothing and lights make a huge difference and can save lives, said Herb Gately, a program analyst and contracting officer representative with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, who rides with his wife in the evenings, on weekends and during the holidays. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
‘Safety starts with me’ – bicycle safety during the 101 critical days of summer safety
