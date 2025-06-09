‘Safety starts with me’ – bicycle safety during the 101 critical days of summer safety

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Safety starts with me – “I always try to ride defensively and select my route carefully, even if the safer route is a bit longer,” said Guy Vossen, the safety and occupational health specialist at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)