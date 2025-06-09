Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Safety starts with me’ – bicycle safety during the 101 critical days of summer safety [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ‘Safety starts with me’ – bicycle safety during the 101 critical days of summer safety

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.13.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Safety starts with me – “I always try to ride defensively and select my route carefully, even if the safer route is a bit longer,” said Guy Vossen, the safety and occupational health specialist at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 05:27
    Photo ID: 9108609
    VIRIN: 250613-A-A4479-5881
    Resolution: 2252x3004
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Safety starts with me’ – bicycle safety during the 101 critical days of summer safety [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ‘Safety starts with me’ – bicycle safety during the 101 critical days of summer safety
    ‘Safety starts with me’ – bicycle safety during the 101 critical days of summer safety
    ‘Safety starts with me’ – bicycle safety during the 101 critical days of summer safety

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ‘Safety starts with me’ – bicycle safety during the 101 critical days of summer safety

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyReadiness
    SafetyFirst
    target_news_europe
    SummerSafety
    BicycleSafety
    SafetyStartsWithMe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download