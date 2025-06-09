A local child peers out of a Humvee while wearing a helmet during Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2025. Children explored emergency vehicles and interacted with Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, enhancing community ties and creating memorable experiences for children with disabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 04:26
|Photo ID:
|9108528
|VIRIN:
|250612-F-RR422-1113
|Resolution:
|5942x3953
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building Bonds: Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.