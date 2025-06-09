Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building Bonds: Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Building Bonds: Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A local child peers out of a Humvee while wearing a helmet during Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2025. Children explored emergency vehicles and interacted with Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, enhancing community ties and creating memorable experiences for children with disabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 04:26
    Photo ID: 9108528
    VIRIN: 250612-F-RR422-1113
    Resolution: 5942x3953
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building Bonds: Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Building Bonds: Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem
    Building Bonds: Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem
    Building Bonds: Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem
    Building Bonds: Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    community outreach
    partner nation
    german community

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download