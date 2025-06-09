Building Bonds: Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A local child peers out of a Humvee while wearing a helmet during Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2025. Children explored emergency vehicles and interacted with Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing, enhancing community ties and creating memorable experiences for children with disabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert)