U.S. Air Force Honor Guardsmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing present the colors during the opening ceremony of Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2025. The event brought local children with disabilities and Airmen assigned to the 52nd FW together to promote unity and mutual respect through shared activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 04:26
|Photo ID:
|9108527
|VIRIN:
|250612-F-RR422-1010
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building Bonds: Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.