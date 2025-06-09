Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Bonds: Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem [Image 3 of 4]

    Building Bonds: Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guardsmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing present the colors during the opening ceremony of Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2025. The event brought local children with disabilities and Airmen assigned to the 52nd FW together to promote unity and mutual respect through shared activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 04:26
    Photo ID: 9108527
    VIRIN: 250612-F-RR422-1010
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, Building Bonds: Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    community outreach
    partner nation
    german community

