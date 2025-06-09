Building Bonds: Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Honor Guardsmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing present the colors during the opening ceremony of Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2025. The event brought local children with disabilities and Airmen assigned to the 52nd FW together to promote unity and mutual respect through shared activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert)