Building Bonds: Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem

Local children and Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing participate in a bowling activity during Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2025. Each child was paired with a volunteer Airman “Buddy” , fostering connection and teamwork through adaptive sports and games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert)