    Building Bonds: Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem

    Building Bonds: Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Local children and Airmen assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing participate in a bowling activity during Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2025. Each child was paired with a volunteer Airman “Buddy” , fostering connection and teamwork through adaptive sports and games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 04:26
    VIRIN: 250612-F-RR422-1075
