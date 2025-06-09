Building Bonds: Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sparky the Fire Dog greets a young attendee during Special Children's Day at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 12, 2025. The 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department was among the many base agencies that participated in the event, showcasing emergency response capabilities in an interactive and accessible way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert)