    Red Flag 25-2 begins at Eielson [Image 5 of 5]

    Red Flag 25-2 begins at Eielson

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Navy sailors attend an initial Red Flag Alaska welcome brief at Eielson Air Force Base, June 12, 2025. Service members from the U.S. and two partner nations are participating in Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Eielson, enabling the exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability within the multilateral force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 19:19
    Photo ID: 9108087
    VIRIN: 250612-F-DB969-2017
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 25-2 begins at Eielson [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Daniel Brosam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Red Flag-Alaska
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    RF-A 25-2

