Red Flag 25-2 begins at Eielson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy sailors attend an initial Red Flag Alaska welcome brief at Eielson Air Force Base, June 12, 2025. Service members from the U.S. and two partner nations are participating in Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Eielson, enabling the exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability within the multilateral force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)