Red Flag 25-2 begins at Eielson

F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 35th Fighter Squadron are parked on the flightline at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 12, 2025. Approximately 1500 service members are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 70 aircraft from 35 units during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)