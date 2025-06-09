Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag 25-2 begins at Eielson [Image 3 of 5]

    Red Flag 25-2 begins at Eielson

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Japanese Air Self-Defense Force members sit during the Red Flag-Alaska welcome brief at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 12, 2025. Service members from the U.S. and two partner nations are participating in Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Eielson, enabling the exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability within the multilateral force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 19:19
    Photo ID: 9108085
    VIRIN: 250612-F-DB969-2005
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PACAF
    Red Flag-Alaska
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    RF-A 25-2

