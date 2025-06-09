Red Flag 25-2 begins at Eielson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japanese Air Self-Defense Force members sit during the Red Flag-Alaska welcome brief at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 12, 2025. Service members from the U.S. and two partner nations are participating in Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Eielson, enabling the exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability within the multilateral force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam)