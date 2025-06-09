Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sergeant Release Party [Image 4 of 4]

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Airman Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kimberly Nagle, 355th Wing Public Affairs noncommissioned officer in charge, walks down the red carpet during the Master Sergeant Release Party at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 11, 2025. The event recognized the achievements of Air Force personnel advancing to the senior enlisted ranks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 18:05
    Photo ID: 9107935
    VIRIN: 250612-F-NX073-1048
    Resolution: 5580x3713
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sergeant Release Party [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Air Power
    MSGT
    MSgt Release
    355th PA

