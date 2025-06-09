Master Sergeant Release Party

U.S. Air Force technical sergeants from the 355th Maintenance Group are selected for promotion at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 11, 2025. Of the 25,805 technical sergeants eligible for promotion, 6,043 were selected. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 18:05
|Photo ID:
|9107931
|VIRIN:
|250612-F-NX073-1038
|Resolution:
|5758x3831
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
