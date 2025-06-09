Master Sergeant Release Party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force technical sergeants from the 355th Maintenance Group are selected for promotion at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 11, 2025. Of the 25,805 technical sergeants eligible for promotion, 6,043 were selected. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)