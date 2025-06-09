Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Patreiz Cross, 355th Medical Group continuous medical readiness noncommissioned officer in charge, walks down the red carpet during the Master Sergeant Release Party at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 11, 2025. The event recognized the achievements of Air Force personnel advancing to the senior enlisted ranks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)