U.S. Air Force technical sergeants from the 563rd Rescue Group pose for a group photo during the Master Sergeant Release Party at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 11, 2025. Of the 25,805 technical sergeants eligible for promotion to master sergeant, 6,043 were selected. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 18:05
|Photo ID:
|9107930
|VIRIN:
|250612-F-NX073-1031
|Resolution:
|5225x3476
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Master Sergeant Release Party [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.