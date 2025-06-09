USS Essex Air Department Hangar Bay Fire Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Nohemi Cervantes, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), debriefs Air Department as part of the Aviation Training Team at the conclusion of a hangar bay fire drill, June 4, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenyatta Headley)