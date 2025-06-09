Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Air Department Hangar Bay Fire Drill [Image 1 of 8]

    USS Essex Air Department Hangar Bay Fire Drill

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Seaman Kenyatta Headley 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Alyssa Esparza, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), briefs the Air Department prior to running a hangar bay fire drill, June 4, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenyatta Headley)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 18:00
    Photo ID: 9107919
    VIRIN: 250604-N-IP019-1050
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Air Department Hangar Bay Fire Drill [Image 8 of 8], by SN Kenyatta Headley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

