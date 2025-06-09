USS Essex Air Department Hangar Bay Fire Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors from Air Department, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), practice the procedure for transporting an injured person in need of medical attention during a hangar bay fire drill, June 4, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenyatta Headley)