USS Essex Air Department Hangar Bay Fire Drill

Sailors from Air Department, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), practice the procedure for transporting an injured person in need of medical attention during a hangar bay fire drill, June 4, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenyatta Headley)
|06.04.2025
|06.12.2025 18:00
|9107923
|250604-N-IP019-1283
|2100x1500
|2.79 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
