USS Essex Air Department Hangar Bay Fire Drill

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Alana Laboy, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), leaves the scene following her role assigned to the hose team during a hangar bay fire drill, June 4, 2025. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenyatta Headley)