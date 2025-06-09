Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10

    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen 

    47th Flying Training Wing

    Attendees at the UPT Class 25-10 Graduation raise their glasses in salute to fallen pilots at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, May 29, 2025. The salute originated from Navy Capt. Jerry Coffee while he was in a Vietnamese prison cell, where he noticed a formation of four F-105s during a bombing run. The lead aircraft was trailing smoke and the rest of the flight pulled away, leaving the damaged aircraft alone. After it had passed and presuming the worst, he wrote a toast to the unfortunate pilot and all those who had gone before him. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 15:01
    Photo ID: 9107217
    VIRIN: 250530-F-IL807-2195
    Resolution: 5083x2859
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    pilots
    Laughlin Air Force Base
    47 FTW
    UPT Graduation
    Class 25-10

