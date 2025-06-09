Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees at the UPT Class 25-10 Graduation raise their glasses in salute to fallen pilots at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, May 29, 2025. The salute originated from Navy Capt. Jerry Coffee while he was in a Vietnamese prison cell, where he noticed a formation of four F-105s during a bombing run. The lead aircraft was trailing smoke and the rest of the flight pulled away, leaving the damaged aircraft alone. After it had passed and presuming the worst, he wrote a toast to the unfortunate pilot and all those who had gone before him. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)