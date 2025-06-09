Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force, Saudi Arabian, and Slovakian pilots from graduating Class 20-10 pose together for a group photo at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, May 29, 2025. Class 25-10 consists of 27 students from the United States, Saudi Arabia and Slovakia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)