U.S. Air Force, Saudi Arabian, and Slovakian pilots from graduating Class 20-10 pose together for a group photo at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, May 29, 2025. Class 25-10 consists of 27 students from the United States, Saudi Arabia and Slovakia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 15:01
|Photo ID:
|9107216
|VIRIN:
|250530-F-IL807-2194
|Resolution:
|4774x2685
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10 [Image 49 of 49], by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.