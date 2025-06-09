Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Quinten Moshy, left, 47th Student Squadron (STUS) pilot, and 2nd Lt. Donovan Williams, right, 47th STUS student pilot, show off their broken silver wings at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, May 29, 2025. The breaking of the wings is a tradition that reaches back to when the U.S. Army Air Corps first started issuing pilot wings, tradition states that the first pair of wings given are not to be worn, but broken and given to a loved one, with the two halves not to be reunited until the next life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)