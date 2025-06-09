Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10 [Image 47 of 49]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10

    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen 

    47th Flying Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Quinten Moshy, left, 47th Student Squadron (STUS) pilot, and 2nd Lt. Donovan Williams, right, 47th STUS student pilot, show off their broken silver wings at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, May 29, 2025. The breaking of the wings is a tradition that reaches back to when the U.S. Army Air Corps first started issuing pilot wings, tradition states that the first pair of wings given are not to be worn, but broken and given to a loved one, with the two halves not to be reunited until the next life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 15:01
    Photo ID: 9107215
    VIRIN: 250530-F-IL807-2193
    Resolution: 3996x3196
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10 [Image 49 of 49], by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10
    Graduating the Future of Flight: Class 25-10

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pilots
    Laughlin Air Force Base
    47 FTW
    UPT Graduation
    Class 25-10

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download